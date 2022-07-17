Johnny Depp gets ﻿deal of $300 million to return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp is returning to Disney to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny Depp is returning to Disney to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

After a 6-week struggle with his former wife, Amber Heard, he recently emerged triumphant.

The former couple has made headlines for their slanderous defamation trial against each other.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp is returning to Disney to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. After a 6-week struggle with his former wife, Amber Heard, he recently emerged triumphant. The former couple has made headlines for their involvement in a slanderous defamation trial against each other. His fans are currently waiting with bated breath for the actor to return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and reconcile with Disney.

Also Read Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Final Court Order viral She claims one juror was not who they said they were. The...

After Amber made some severe and disturbing charges against him, the production house blacklisted him from the franchise and other Disney productions.

During a recent live show with Jeff Beck, the actor hinted to fans that he might return to the series by wearing his signature burgundy bandanna.

Since allegations of his fallout with Disney made headlines, Johnny Depp has been photographed wearing various headbands, one of which was a black polka dot. His choice of headgear has raised many eyebrows and had his admirers talking about his possible reconciliation with Disney and return to “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Earlier reports circulated that Disney had apologized and made an offer to him. However, Depp’s representatives were quick to dismiss the report as “false.”

Advertisement