Millie Bobby Brown was just 12 years old when she auditioned for her first role.

Her parents sold everything to emigrate from London and establish a life in Hollywood.

Millie’s older sister left the US because she couldn’t take the pressure any more.

Millie Bobby Brown may now be a household name with a bulging bank balance, but life wasn’t always so golden for the Stranger Things star.

The 18-year-old actress shot to fame after being cast in the Netflix series as Eleven, but getting there required a lot of work.

Millie was so determined as a child to succeed in the entertainment business that her parents sold everything to emigrate from London and establish a life in Hollywood.

To continue chasing Millie’s aspirations, they had to take out loans because they were hardly making ends meet.

When she was just 12 years old, the actress opened up and shared: “It was very hard. There were lots of tears along the way.”

So much so that her sibling couldn’t take the pressure and returned to the UK.



“My older sister left. She didn’t want to do it [America] any more,” Millie admitted. “It was tears, tears, tears. We went through tough times.”

Unable to break the tough industry, the youngster and her parents also moved back to England. “I was devastated,” she confessed. “I wasn’t getting work. I thought I was done.”

During an audition while she was in England, a casting director treated Millie so cruelly that Millie started to cry. Later that day, she applied for the role in Stranger Things, and her prior experience helped.

“I had to cry in the audition,” Millie explained. “My emotions were so raw, I hit it out of the park.”

As she travelled to Atlanta to film the project, which has now become a big success, her life was completely turned upside down.

While Millie’s parents continue to be her closest supporters, they prefer to remain anonymous because of their commitment to making their daughter a star.