Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Millie Bobby Brown tearful confession about life before fame and Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown tearful confession about life before fame and Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown tearful confession about life before fame and Stranger Things

Articles
Advertisement
Millie Bobby Brown tearful confession about life before fame and Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown tearful confession about life before fame and Stranger Things

Advertisement
  • Millie Bobby Brown was just 12 years old when she auditioned for her first role.
  • Her parents sold everything to emigrate from London and establish a life in Hollywood.
  • Millie’s older sister left the US because she couldn’t take the pressure any more.
Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown may now be a household name with a bulging bank balance, but life wasn’t always so golden for the Stranger Things star.

The 18-year-old actress shot to fame after being cast in the Netflix series as Eleven, but getting there required a lot of work.

Millie was so determined as a child to succeed in the entertainment business that her parents sold everything to emigrate from London and establish a life in Hollywood.

To continue chasing Millie’s aspirations, they had to take out loans because they were hardly making ends meet.

When she was just 12 years old, the actress opened up and shared: “It was very hard. There were lots of tears along the way.”

So much so that her sibling couldn’t take the pressure and returned to the UK.

Advertisement
“My older sister left. She didn’t want to do it [America] any more,” Millie admitted. “It was tears, tears, tears. We went through tough times.”

Also Read

Huma Abedin and Bradley Cooper are reportedly dating
Huma Abedin and Bradley Cooper are reportedly dating

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are reportedly dating after meeting Anna Wintour....

Unable to break the tough industry, the youngster and her parents also moved back to England. “I was devastated,” she confessed. “I wasn’t getting work. I thought I was done.”

During an audition while she was in England, a casting director treated Millie so cruelly that Millie started to cry. Later that day, she applied for the role in Stranger Things, and her prior experience helped.

“I had to cry in the audition,” Millie explained. “My emotions were so raw, I hit it out of the park.”

As she travelled to Atlanta to film the project, which has now become a big success, her life was completely turned upside down.

Advertisement

Also Read

Johnny Depp says that Amber Heard’s claims are “Desperate”
Johnny Depp says that Amber Heard’s claims are “Desperate”

Amber Heard's legal team requested a mistrial in her defamation case against...

While Millie’s parents continue to be her closest supporters, they prefer to remain anonymous because of their commitment to making their daughter a star.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and more join the adaptation Ava DuVernay caste
Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and more join the adaptation Ava DuVernay caste
Zara Noor and Danyal Zafar stars together in upcoming project
Zara Noor and Danyal Zafar stars together in upcoming project
Avatar: The Way of Water becomes the fifth-highest rank at the box office
Avatar: The Way of Water becomes the fifth-highest rank at the box office
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story