Prince Harry blasted for environment lecture at UN
Prince Harry is receiving criticism for bringing up climate change in his...
Shortly after moving to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly began to worry about having a mole in their friend group.
Daniela Elser, a royal biographer and author, made this claim in her new piece.
According to the report, “Harry and Meghan were shackled. Every night they scoured the internet to read the newspaper reports and the trolls’ postings on social media.”
“Irrationally, they grouped the two together and fed each other’s frenzy about the media.”
Before concluding she added, “Harry’s instability fed Meghan’s fears that friends were leaking stories to the media.”’
