Taylor Swift is ecstatic for her friend Dwayne The Rock Johnson:

Recently, Taylor Swift commented on Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s most recent Instagram video.

The Jumanji actor and his co-star Kevin Hart were spotted on Tuesday listening to the singer’s rendition of the song Bad Blood.

After a while, Hart and Dwayne engaged in a playful conversation about the song in which the former revealed that he had been listening to the same singer’s updated version of Message in a Bottle.

For the uninitiated, the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets will feature updated versions of the songs Bad Blood and Message in a Bottle.

It’s interesting to note that Taylor also left a sentimental comment.

“Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs,” wrote Blank Space crooner.

She added, “Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.”