Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Taylor Swift is ecstatic for her friend Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Image

Taylor Swift is ecstatic for her friend Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Image

Articles
Advertisement
Taylor Swift is ecstatic for her friend Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Image

Taylor Swift is ecstatic for her friend Dwayne The Rock Johnson: Image

Advertisement
  • Recently, Taylor Swift commented on Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s most recent Instagram video.
  • The Jumanji actor and his co-star Kevin Hart were spotted on Tuesday listening to the singer’s rendition of the song Bad Blood.

After a while, Hart and Dwayne engaged in a playful conversation about the song in which the former revealed that he had been listening to the same singer’s updated version of Message in a Bottle.

Advertisement

Also Read

Dwayne Johnson plays titular role in Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson plays titular role in Black Adam

Some fans were hoping to see Henry Cavill as Superman and Zachary...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets will feature updated versions of the songs Bad Blood and Message in a Bottle.

Also Read

What it was like to bring Black Adam to life, according to Dwayne Johnson
What it was like to bring Black Adam to life, according to Dwayne Johnson

Shazam and Black Adam have received a lot of hype from Warner...

It’s interesting to note that Taylor also left a sentimental comment.

“Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs,” wrote Blank Space crooner.

She added, “Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story