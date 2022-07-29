Dwayne Johnson plays titular role in Black Adam
Some fans were hoping to see Henry Cavill as Superman and Zachary...
After a while, Hart and Dwayne engaged in a playful conversation about the song in which the former revealed that he had been listening to the same singer’s updated version of Message in a Bottle.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
For the uninitiated, the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets will feature updated versions of the songs Bad Blood and Message in a Bottle.
It’s interesting to note that Taylor also left a sentimental comment.
“Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs,” wrote Blank Space crooner.
She added, “Good luck with the film!! Ur the man.”
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.