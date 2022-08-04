Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor highlights from Koffee With Karan 7

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan were guests on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7.

The two discussed their next movie Laal Singh Chaddha and more.

Kareena revealed she did a screen test for the role of Rupa in the film.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were the latest guests to grace Karan Johar’s highly popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 7.

The chat between the performers and the emcee was pretty enjoyable and funny, full of revelations, insights, and some leg-pulling.

The two also talked about Bollywood parties, Aamir and Kareena’s next movie Laal Singh Chaddha, their relationships with their families, and much more. So let’s take a look at some of their episode’s highlights, like we do each week.

Highlights from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Koffee With Karan episode.

1. Kareena was not the first choice to play Rupa in Laal Singh Chaddha

When KJo asked Aamir about Kareena not being the first choice to play Rupa in the film, the latter replied, “No because we were actually thinking about age group. Both the characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life. Initially we thought the lesser the de-aging the better-so only I should de-age. We were looking at the age group of 25. So that the actress can look younger and older.”

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed she did a screen test for the role

Kareena revealed that Aamir asked her to do a screen test for the role in the film. “They brought a camera to my office. They made me enact the scene because he (Aamir) was like, ‘I am not confident,’” she said. When KJo asked if screen testing was an ego issue, Bebo replied, “No, it was not an ego it was just I’d never done it before, so I was nervous.”

3. Aamir under pressure from Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office

The 11th of August will see the release of Aamir’s movie, which will compete with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. When asked if he was anxious, Aamir responded that while he was confident in the movie they created, he was much more so concerned about the audience’s response. Given that so many people have worked so hard on it, Aamir declared that if Laal Singh Chaddha does not succeed, he will be “heartbroken.”

5. Aamir explains why certain South films are performing better at the box office than Hindi movies.

KJo questioned Aamir on the reasons why certain South films are earning better at the box office than Hindi movies. He also attributed Aamir’s films, such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, etc., for the change in tone in Hindi film. All of Aamir’s movies, he responded, are about human emotions. He claimed that movies needed to be timely for Americans as a whole. The actor went on to say that although filmmakers are free to create whatever they want, they could wind up focusing primarily on a specific demographic.

6. Aamir opened up about the equation with his ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta

Talking about the equation he shares with his ex-wives, the actor said, “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivaar he rahenge (We will always be a family). We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love, and respect towards each other.”

7. Kareena Kapoor Khan on keeping the connection with Saif’s children strong

Kareena revealed that she finds it very easy to keep the excellent relationships with her husband Saif’s two children from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. She even remembered the day when Sara Ali Khan, Saif’s oldest child, wanted a photo with Kareena on the K3G trials and hid behind her mother Amrita.

8. When Kareena explained to Aamir what “Thirsty photographs” meant

KJo instructed Kareena, whose Instagram account she follows, to see “thirsty photos” during the rapid-fire round. KJo and Kareena chuckled when Aamir questioned what the phrase meant, and the latter clarified that it referred to “sexy photos,” which are similar to thirst traps.

9. Kareena on the aspects of Aamir Khan that she can live with

When asked what she can live with about Aamir Khan, Kareena responded that he takes 100 to 200 days to make a movie, whereas performers like Akshay Kumar can finish a movie in 30 days.

10. Kareena discusses what newlyweds can learn from her and Saif.

Kareena was also asked by KJo what advice she had for newlyweds in B’Town. She retorted in a hurry, “Not everything has to be documented.”

11. Aamir’s epiphany during the pandemic and lockdown

Aamir revealed that throughout the lockdown and epidemic, he conducted a lot of introspection and came to the realisation that during his adult life, he had neglected to invest the same amount of attention in his personal relationships as he had in his career. In order to change this and spend more time with his kids, Junaid, Ira, and Azad, he claimed to be making efforts.