The star of It’s Complicated wrote some thoughts about this situation in the thread’s comments.
“I never realized how a thing such as this could unfold this way. Everyone on that set knows what happened. Everyone. And yet the depiction in the press has, by and large, obviated all of that,” remarked the 64-year-old.
He went on to explain, “Although there are only two actual victims in this case, I find it difficult to endure the insistence of so many that I woke up that day and violated every safety procedure I had learned over 40 years. All the while, the question of where any live ammunition came from remains unanswered.”
While speaking to wife, Alec added, “If not for you, I cannot imagine how life would be right now.”
Hilaria also responded to the actor’s comment, saying, “The sadness I see you carry around daily breaks my heart.”
Reassuring her husband, the entrepreneur stated, “We see you and we hold you. You are safe with us, Alec.”
Alec refuted the charges and blamed Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls.
