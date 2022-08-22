Advertisement
Alec Baldwin criticizes media coverage of the Rust shooting incident: Look

Alec Baldwin criticizes media coverage of the Rust shooting incident: Look

Articles
Alec Baldwin criticizes media coverage of the Rust shooting incident: Look

Alec Baldwin criticizes media coverage of the Rust shooting incident: Look

  • Alec Baldwin vented his annoyance to his wife Hilaria Baldwin through a social media post on the latter’s coverage of the shooting incident in Rust.
  • The yoga instructor took to Instagram on Sunday, where she shared a touching photo with an accompanying statement that brought her to tears.
  • “I am not going anywhere. Take all the time to be sad. I am here,” wrote the 38-year-old author.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

The star of It’s Complicated wrote some thoughts about this situation in the thread’s comments.

“I never realized how a thing such as this could unfold this way. Everyone on that set knows what happened. Everyone. And yet the depiction in the press has, by and large, obviated all of that,” remarked the 64-year-old.

He went on to explain, “Although there are only two actual victims in this case, I find it difficult to endure the insistence of so many that I woke up that day and violated every safety procedure I had learned over 40 years. All the while, the question of where any live ammunition came from remains unanswered.”

While speaking to wife, Alec added, “If not for you, I cannot imagine how life would be right now.”

Hilaria also responded to the actor’s comment, saying, “The sadness I see you carry around daily breaks my heart.”

Reassuring her husband, the entrepreneur stated, “We see you and we hold you. You are safe with us, Alec.”

Alec refuted the charges and blamed Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls.

