Ananya Panday calls Kho Gaye Hum Kahan ‘cathartic’ experience

Her next film is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which she will play the lead role in.

Ananya has established herself in the vast and glamorous world of show business despite only having a few films to her name.

She became well-known as a result of her roles in Gehraiyaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Student Of The Year 2. It goes without saying that Ananya has a sizable fan base.

The actress’s most recent appearance was in the newly released movie Liger, which also stars South Korean superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which Ananya will next play the lead role, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The actress then discussed her experience making the movie, describing it as “cathartic.”

Ananya admitted that occasionally she reads a scene and feels as though it has actually occurred to her; it’s as if someone is examining every aspect of her life. “I have had my own bit to this film, you almost feel like it’s real,” she added.

The actress added that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is pertinent to people, especially those her own age, because it makes extensive use of social media. “It’s a coming-of-age story about friendship. There are emotions that we all go through. It is quite cathartic,”

In an interview, Ananya revealed. After Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, Ananya and Siddhant will be seen onscreen together for the second time. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which was directed by Arjun Varain Singh, and features Kalki Koechlin. Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti wrote the screenplay for the movie. Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar are also producing it.

Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu were all cast in Liger at the same time. Ananya made her film debut in Telugu with this as well.