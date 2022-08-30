Anupam Kher has spoken out in support of Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films.

Anupam Kher has defenced Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said the studio boss’ decisions were responsible for their films’ not doing well.

Anupam Kher has spoken out in support of Aditya Chopra after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap alleged that the studio head was to blame for the purported “downfall” of Yash Raj Films.

A few days back, Anupam claimed on his own that Aditya and Karan Johar of Dharma Productions had ceased using him in their movies.

One of the largest Indian film production companies, Yash Raj Films, has not had a successful year. The studio released Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera back-to-back duds.

All of the movies were high-budget productions with bankable stars, yet they didn’t succeed at the box office. Anurag attributed the mess to YRF’s chairman and MD Aditya Chopra in an interview.

Now, in an interview, Anupam Kher reacted to Anurag’s statement and said, “I am very, very proud of Aditya Chopra. Yash ji’s family is like my own family. To have built an empire like Yash Raj Films is not an easy thing. It’s easy for people to make comments. I don’t again want to pass judgement on what he has said. He is not the ultimate authority on human behaviour.”

Earlier this month, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag Kashyap had spoken about Yash Raj Films’ repeated failures and said, “You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn’t know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do. If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything. Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them (be).”

In an earlier interview, Anupam had said the Aditya and Karan had stopped casting him even though he once used to be ‘a darling of all these people’. “I am not a part of mainstream cinema in India today. I am not. I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody’s films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore,” he had said.

Anupam has contributed to several of Yash Raj Films’ biggest hits, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Lamhe, and Darr. The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 were the actor’s two lucrative releases this year.