BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ pre-orders surpass 2 million

  • BLACKPINK has made history in the K-pop industry with their next album,
  • Born Pink, which has now crossed 2 million stock pre-orders.
  • This makes it the first album ever released by a female artist to achieve this milestone.
Before its release, this album garnered a total of 2 million pre-orders in just the first week of its availability.

Here’s a sneak peek, in case you’re interested:

The music video for Pink Venom also shattered the previous global record for female artists in this category, with almost 90,4 million views in just 24 hours.

In the meanwhile, the band will make its debut performance of Pink Venom at the MTV Video Music Awards in the United States on August 28, 2022.

