BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ pre-orders surpass 2 million

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’s V’s rumoured relationship prompts a response from YG
Management company for BLACKPINK YG Entertainment has provided another response Response is...
Before its release, this album garnered a total of 2 million pre-orders in just the first week of its availability.
@BLACKPINK‘s ‘BPRN PINK’ has surpassed 2Million pre-prders and becoming the most and the best selling album by a korean female act in history.
BLACKPINK 2 MILLION SELLER#BORNPINKdoubleMILLION#PINKVENOM #BORNPINK @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/9TAhbcJePhAdvertisement
— BLACKPINK STATS & Voting MYANMAR (@BPVTmm) August 25, 2022
The music video for Pink Venom also shattered the previous global record for female artists in this category, with almost 90,4 million views in just 24 hours.
In the meanwhile, the band will make its debut performance of Pink Venom at the MTV Video Music Awards in the United States on August 28, 2022.
