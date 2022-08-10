Janhvi Kapoor says she’s ‘lucky’ to have Arjun Kapoor

In an interview, Janhvi talked about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

She will play lead roles in the films Bawaal, Mili, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Janhvi Kapoor has successfully made a space for herself in the big and glamorous world of showbiz.

Advertisement

The actress has talked frequently about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. For the uninitiated, producer Boney Kapoor’s children from his previous marriage to Mona Shourie are Arjun and his sister, Anshula Kapoor.

Boney’s children Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are those of the late actress Sridevi, whom he wed in 1996. The bond between Arjun and his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi changed with the unexpected passing of Sridevi in 2018.

Also Read Aamir Khan proposes adjustments he’d make in Lagaan Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is about to...

Now, in advance of Raksha Bandhan 2022, Janhvi discussed her favourite occasion to celebrate with Arjun. She recalled that, despite it being recent, the first time she tied the rakhi to Arjun was unquestionably her favourite Raksha Bandhan.

Further, the Ghost Stories actress talked about her equation with Arjun and said that there is no such thing as an ideal relationship. “If there is a sense of trust, security, and understanding, these things can mean different things to different people, and that relationship is as close to being an ideal one. I have all of these in a modern, new and alternate capacity with Arjun bhaiyya. I look up to him for the man he is. What I share with him is a special relationship. I am just lucky to have him in my life,” Janhvi said.

Janhvi claimed that she has become stronger as a person with each passing year thanks to the comfort and support she receives from her siblings.

Advertisement

Also Read Anita Hassanandani shares photo with her son Aaravv Reddy Anita Hassanandani Reddy is an Indian actress primarily working in Hindi serials as...

The actress claimed that she can now sleep easier because Arjun and Anshula are watching out for her. She hopes they feel the same way about her and understand that she would sacrifice anything for them.

Janhvi will play the lead roles in the films Bawaal, Mili, and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.