Jennifer Lopez astonished fans in bold orange dress in Capri

Jennifer Lopez astonished fans in a bold orange dress in Capri.

Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Couple has been setting relationship goals and delighting fans with cute photos

Jennifer Lopez astonished fans in a bold orange dress in Capri. Jennifer Lopez’s stunning new sartorial statement has recently increased fervour online.

On July 16, Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since then, the couple has been setting relationship goals and delighting fans with cute photos from their exotic honeymoon.

The singer, 53, went out for dinner in Capri as actor Ben took a flight to Los Angeles. She looked effortlessly stylish as she wore an orange-patterned dress with long sleeves.

The celebrity carried her essentials in a gold and silver purse and accessorized the striking ensemble with gold and jade green hoops.

The newlywed rocked the look to absolute perfection with her golden brown hair neatly placed in a bun in the middle of her head.

Jennifer finished off her look with a dark smoky eyeshadow and a light dusting of pink blush for a sensual appearance.

After returning from his honeymoon with Jennifer in France and Italy, her husband Ben was seen in Los Angeles.

He was spotted at a nearby pool with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Samuel, his 10-year-old kid.