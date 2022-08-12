Johnny Lever prays for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery

Raju Srivastava had a heart attack while using a treadmill at the gym.

Comedian Johnny Lever has been in touch with Raju’s family to provide updates on his condition.

Indian Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to the AIIMS doctors.

The stand-up comedian and actor had a heart attack while using a treadmill and was taken urgently to AIIMS in New Delhi. Johnny Lever, a seasoned performer and comedian, has been in touch with Raju’s family to provide updates on his condition.

Johnny in an interaction spoke about his colleague and said, “He is ICU and two stents have been put after the heart attack. We are all praying for his recovery.” Johnny, who knew Raju since 1983.

He added, “We both lived in Antop Hill and I called him to join my show ‘Johnny Lever Night’. He has worked really hard to earn a name for himself. When he came to me and said he wanted to start his own show, I blessed him.”

According to Johnny, “Since he moved to politics, he has not been able to focus on his shows. Each one has his own journey and now Raju’s career is as a politician. In fact, he was in Delhi for the same when the incident happened while he was in the gym.”

