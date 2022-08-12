Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Johnny Lever prays for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery

Johnny Lever prays for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery

Articles
Advertisement
Johnny Lever prays for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery

Johnny Lever prays for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery

Advertisement
  • Raju Srivastava had a heart attack while using a treadmill at the gym.
  • Comedian Johnny Lever has been in touch with Raju’s family to provide updates on his condition.
  • Indian Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to the AIIMS doctors.
Advertisement

Johnny Lever Prays For Raju Srivastava’s Speedy Recovery, Raju Srivastava’s health condition came as a shockwave to his fans and well wishers.

The stand-up comedian and actor had a heart attack while using a treadmill and was taken urgently to AIIMS in New Delhi. Johnny Lever, a seasoned performer and comedian, has been in touch with Raju’s family to provide updates on his condition.

Also Read

Raju Srivastav daughter Antara opens up on her father’s condition
Raju Srivastav daughter Antara opens up on her father’s condition

Raju Srivastav is 'critical and on ventilator' in the ICU of the...

Johnny in an interaction spoke about his colleague and said, “He is ICU and two stents have been put after the heart attack. We are all praying for his recovery.” Johnny, who knew Raju since 1983.

He added, “We both lived in Antop Hill and I called him to join my show ‘Johnny Lever Night’. He has worked really hard to earn a name for himself. When he came to me and said he wanted to start his own show, I blessed him.”

According to Johnny, “Since he moved to politics, he has not been able to focus on his shows. Each one has his own journey and now Raju’s career is as a politician. In fact, he was in Delhi for the same when the incident happened while he was in the gym.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Shefali Shah reveals her kiss in ‘Darlings’ was ‘unexpected’
Shefali Shah reveals her kiss in ‘Darlings’ was ‘unexpected’

Shefali Shah is on cloud nine after receiving rave reviews for her...

Indian Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to the AIIMS doctors; regarding Raju’s health updates.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William tributes to 'legend' John Motson
Prince William tributes to 'legend' John Motson
Nicola Peltz flaunts her 'baby bump' as pregnancy rumors sparked
Nicola Peltz flaunts her 'baby bump' as pregnancy rumors sparked
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Princess Charlotte's classmates given her unusual nickname
Princess Charlotte's classmates given her unusual nickname
Prince Harry 'is not a good person' says Ben Wallace
Prince Harry 'is not a good person' says Ben Wallace
Will Farha Khan direct
Will Farha Khan direct "Chupke Chupke" remake?
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story