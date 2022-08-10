Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s memoir will make her an “A-list hero”

Meghan Markle’s memoir will make her an “A-list hero”

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s memoir will make her an “A-list hero”

Meghan Markle’s memoir will make her an “A-list hero”

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry draws criticism.
  • He believes, he will have the opportunity to emulate Barack Obama.
  • Kinset Schofield, the creator of the podcast To Di For Daily, has made this accusation.
Advertisement

‘Deluded’ Prince Harry has drawn criticism for believing that by publishing his memoir, he will have the opportunity to emulate Barack Obama.

Kinset Schofield, the creator of the podcast To Di For Daily, has made this accusation.

“What I think he’s trying to do is portray himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy who can make $100,000 for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich males,” she said to Express UK during their conversation.

Also Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing popularity, people are fed up with them
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing popularity, people are fed up with them

Meghan and Harry are losing popularity in the UK and US because...

He will likely use his book to try to establish himself as a leader in the United States, in my opinion.

He wanted to be this phoenix rising from the ashes and try to reinvent his own story. I anticipate his moving in that direction.

Advertisement

Also Read

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are resigning from royal duties?
Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are resigning from royal duties?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could return to the UK in...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story