Meghan Markle’s memoir will make her an “A-list hero”

‘Deluded’ Prince Harry has drawn criticism for believing that by publishing his memoir, he will have the opportunity to emulate Barack Obama.

Kinset Schofield, the creator of the podcast To Di For Daily, has made this accusation.

“What I think he’s trying to do is portray himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy who can make $100,000 for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich males,” she said to Express UK during their conversation.

He will likely use his book to try to establish himself as a leader in the United States, in my opinion.

He wanted to be this phoenix rising from the ashes and try to reinvent his own story. I anticipate his moving in that direction.

