Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s BTS clip goes viral

One of the most well-liked movies was “Chennai Express,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The movie, which Rohit Shetty directed, had a blend of comedy, drama, action, and excitement. Additionally, it continued to do well at the box office. On Tuesday, a previous BTS video of the group was posted online.

The connection between SRK and Deepika was adored by the fans back then. The duo may be seen filming for the song “Titli” in the music video. They begin laughing as they stumble and fall from a rock while practising the shot. Shah Rukh and DP both appear stunning in their outfits. Look at this:

Soon after the fan group released the video, it was inundated with adoring remarks. One of the fans wrote, “Real gentlemen #srk❤️.” Another fan wrote, “I love how he held her while they were falling Shahrukh was literally protecting her by holding her,he was ready to get injured instead of her….gosh he’s mah fav😩😩.”

In “Om Shanti Om,” Deepika made her Bollywood debut alongside SRK. All eyes were on her and SRK back then because of their lovely connection. The pair will reconnect for the upcoming film “Pathaan,” which will be released in January of 2019. According to reports, Deepika will also have a special role in Khan’s “Jawan.” Recently, she was spotted taking a jet to Chennai with him to film her role.