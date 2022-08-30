Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s BTS clip goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s BTS clip goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s BTS clip goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s BTS clip goes viral

Advertisement
  • One of the most well-liked movies was “Chennai Express,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
  • The movie, which Rohit Shetty directed, had a blend of comedy, drama, action, and excitement.
  • Additionally, it continued to do well at the box office. On Tuesday, a previous BTS video of the group was posted online.
Advertisement

One of the most well-liked movies was “Chennai Express,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The movie, which Rohit Shetty directed, had a blend of comedy, drama, action, and excitement. Additionally, it continued to do well at the box office. On Tuesday, a previous BTS video of the group was posted online.

Also Read

Bhavana Pandey reveals Shah Rukh Khan was ‘happy’ of FLBW
Bhavana Pandey reveals Shah Rukh Khan was ‘happy’ of FLBW

The second season of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is all set...


The connection between SRK and Deepika was adored by the fans back then. The duo may be seen filming for the song “Titli” in the music video. They begin laughing as they stumble and fall from a rock while practising the shot. Shah Rukh and DP both appear stunning in their outfits. Look at this:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukonefps)

Advertisement

Soon after the fan group released the video, it was inundated with adoring remarks. One of the fans wrote, “Real gentlemen #srk❤️.” Another fan wrote, “I love how he held her while they were falling Shahrukh was literally protecting her by holding her,he was ready to get injured instead of her….gosh he’s mah fav😩😩.”

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan revives scholarship to Indian women researchers
Shah Rukh Khan revives scholarship to Indian women researchers

The La Trobe University PhD Scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan has...

In “Om Shanti Om,” Deepika made her Bollywood debut alongside SRK. All eyes were on her and SRK back then because of their lovely connection. The pair will reconnect for the upcoming film “Pathaan,” which will be released in January of 2019. According to reports, Deepika will also have a special role in Khan’s “Jawan.” Recently, she was spotted taking a jet to Chennai with him to film her role.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Memes News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story