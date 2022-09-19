Alia Bhatt talks about Dimple Kapadia’s ‘2.5 second’ role

In an interview on her role in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Alia Bhatt claimed that Dimple Kapadia appears in the movie “for 2.5 seconds.”

In addition to discussing her own character journey.

Ranbir Kapoor portrays Shiva in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film Brahmastra.

Advertisement

In an interview on her role in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Alia Bhatt claimed that Dimple Kapadia appears in the movie “for 2.5 seconds.” In addition to discussing her own character journey. Ranbir Kapoor portrays Shiva in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film Brahmastra. Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, and Amitabh Bachchan all have lengthy cameo appearances in the movie.

Also Read Ranbir Kapoor came in support of Alia Bhatt working while pregnant Ranbir Kapoor was all praise for Alia Bhatt. The actor praised his...

Dimple plays a brief part in the movie, which discusses old Indian weapons and combines science fiction and mythology. She is essential in saving vital characters at crucial points in the story. About her abilities or background, though, not much is revealed or explained. We only get to witness that she can fly and drive cars. The majority of critics criticized the movie for underutilizing her abilities.

“I know the larger thought that Ayan has for each and every character that you have seen in Brahmastra: Part One. So, you know that it is conceptualised as a trilogy. For example, people have asked me about Dimple Kapadia – you have seen her for 2.5 seconds but why and how? You can always think that the makers and creator have something in mind for every character. And I think I take it as a compliment that people want to see more of me in some way,” The movie was conceptualized during a time when Alia had not yet produced many films, she noted (around 2014-2015).

Also Read Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor show off their “infinite” love in a new photo together As one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor...

She added that although her fans would like to see her on the screen more, she doesn’t care how long a part is. Alia added that the remaining installments of the trilogy will help the audience grasp the story better. “Definitely, I can say this with my eyes shut – the quality of Isha’s character is very strong in Brahmastra. I am dead sure they are not going to feel it in parts two and three. I genuinely feel the conceptualisation is done at a larger scale. So it’s not only in relation to Isha’s character, people have so many questions in general – with regards to Amrita and Dev’s character and Amitji’s character, there are so many questions. But this is part one; let the story unfold. I don’t want to give too much of a way, because we genuinely can’t. We have been reading everything and we have been excited and entertained and it is lovely that it is being discussed at a large level,” she said.

Advertisement

According to Dharma Productions, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has earned 360 crore worldwide. After Brahmastra, Alia will appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.