Harnaaz Sandhu visits, reviews Priyanka Chopra’s NYC restaurant

Priyanka Chopra’s New York eatery Sona was recently visited by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu.

Harnaaz shared a picture on her Instagram Stories that revealed a portion of the food. The glass she was drinking from was on the table next to the menu.

Harnaaz wrote, “Cheers to amazing menu, staff and location (red heart emoji).”

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra’s New York eatery Sona was recently visited by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. Harnaaz shared a picture on her Instagram Stories that revealed a portion of the food. The glass she was drinking from was on the table next to the menu.

Harnaaz wrote, “Cheers to amazing menu, staff and location (red heart emoji).” She also tagged the restaurant and its co-owner Maneesh M Goyal. For her outing, Harnaaz wore a long beige dress and high heels.

Also Read Harnaaz Sandhu teaches Bollywood dance steps to Trevor Noah On Saturday, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu uploaded a footage of her visit...

A follower account posted a photo of Haarnaaz appearing to be posing with one of the restaurant’s chefs on Instagram Stories. Iftikar Ahmed joined Haarnaaz in front of the camera as they both grinned. To attend New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022, Harnaaz is in the city.

Harnaaz has frequently expressed her admiration for Priyanka Chopra. When she won the title of Miss Diva 2021, she had said, “I love Priyanka Chopra. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless. So I will always choose Priyanka.”

During an interview during the same time, Harnaaz was asked about an Indian beauty queen she looks up to. She had replied, “Priyanka Chopra has been my biggest inspiration. She has created her own brand and represented India not only in beauty pageants but also through her acting and singing talent. She has made India proud and I am hoping to follow her footsteps and bring glory back the way she did.”

Advertisement

In an interview, Harnaaz was asked about a celebrity, whose biopic she would want to star in. She had said, “Priyanka Chopra. I would love to love to be part of that. I think she has inspired me throughout her journey and she will keep on inspiring millions of us.”

Also Read Harnaaz Sandhu faces legal battles with Upasana Singh In response to Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu allegedly breaking the terms of...

Advertisement

Priyanka posted a message of congratulations to Harnaaz on Instagram after she won Miss Universe 2021. The host introduced Harnaaz’s name and left a remark for her in a footage that the actor uploaded. She had said, “And the new Miss Universe is.. Miss India” adding “Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 (for) bringing the crown home after 21 years.”