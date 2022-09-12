Advertisement
2022-09-12
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu draws a cute sketch of Taimur Ali Khan

Articles
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu draws a cute sketch of Taimur Ali Khan

  • Soha Ali Khan shared a sweet drawing by her adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her Instagram stories.
  • Taimur Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, was drawn to Inaaya by his cousin.
  • A boy wearing a red shirt and blue pants was depicted by Inaaya.
Soha Ali Khan shared a sweet drawing by her adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her Instagram stories. Taimur Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, was drawn to Inaaya by his cousin.
View the picture here:

 

A boy wearing a red shirt and blue pants was depicted by Inaaya. It is the cutest thing ever, and we wonder what Taimur has to say about his little sister’s artistic achievement. Soha uploaded the picture with a lot of red heart emojis.

In a previous interview, Soha had disclosed that Inaaya and Taimur, who were born one year apart, have a strong bond. She said, “Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster.”

Pictures of Inaya and Taimur hanging out and having fun together are frequently posted by Soha and Kareena on their social media accounts, and they quickly gain popularity.

On the professional front, Soha’s upcoming film is titled “Hush Hush.” Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka, and Kritika Kamra also appear in it.

