Saif Ali Khan reacts to comparisons with R Madhavan

  • Saif Ali Khan opens up about being compared to R Madhavan ahead of Vikram Vedha’s launch.
  • Adipurush star claims he relishes drawing analogies between himself and the lead actor.
  • The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in a few days.
Saif Ali Khan at a recent media event opened up about being compared to R Madhavan ahead of Vikram Vedha’s launch.

Vikram Vedha, starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan, is scheduled to hit theatres in a few days. Everyone is anxiously awaiting the release of the movie as fan excitement is at an all-time high.

The two actors travelled to Delhi for a promotional event since they are doing everything in their power to promote their movie. Saif discussed comparisons to R Madhavan during the media event.

Saif Ali Khan joked that he genuinely embraces the parallels when asked if he is nervous or happy by them. The actor continued by saying how much he admires Madhavan and how well he performed.

But, Saif further added that he knows there will be comparisons. “Somebody told me something once. We are called stars, and there is a whole galaxy of them. And the reason there are so many is that everyone is different. So, I hope I am able to bring an interesting take on it.”

In fact, Saif claims he relishes drawing those analogies. But he did not use Madhavan’s portrayal of Vikram as a model for his performance.

Saif Ali Khan stated he enjoyed Madhavan’s performance in the movie and that Madhavan’s approach to a scene in the movie was different from his own.

The Adipurush actor added that although he hasn’t performed in a play, he can envision what must be happening when fresh players enter a well-known production.

Talking about Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller that Pushkar-Gayatri wrote and directed. It is a production of YNOT Studios and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, Friday Filmworks, and Jio Studios.

Pushkar-Gayatri is the film’s director, and Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment are its producers. On September 30, 2022, Vikram Vedha will premiere on huge screens around the world.

