Syed Jibran opens up about working with Hiba Bukhari

Regardless of the part they are performing, there are some actors who work well together on set. The same is true for our two talented stars, Hiba Bukhari and Syed Jibran. Together, the pair featured in numerous projects and excelled in each one.

One of the most well-known and in-demand personalities in Pakistan’s entertainment sector is the actor Syed Jibran.

His works Chup Raho, Muhabbat Ab Nahi Hogi, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Khudgarz, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, etc. have achieved both commercial and critical success. This demonstrates that he is not only a talented performer but also eager to take on difficult roles that go against the stereotype of a “common hero.”

In a recent interview, the Ghabrana Nahi Hai actor revealed some details about his professional and personal lives.

The host inquired about his experience working with rising talent Hiba Bukhari during the open conversation because they had collaborated frequently. He then responded, “This is my fourth project with Hiba Bukhari. The first one we did was Bholi Bano in which I portrayed the character of a villain. The second one was Tarap in which Hiba was playing the role of my sister. And in the third serial, she was portraying the role of my cousin’s sister. This time we both were excited to play the role of a couple as it was quite different from the previous ones and we are happy with the chemistry we showed off.”

“Hats off to Hiba actually who pulled off each and every character brilliantly in a different way.”