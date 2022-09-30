Taapsee Pannu is all about challenging norms little by little

Taapsee Pannu is co-owner of Punjab Tigers in the Tennis Premium League.

Also starring in a number of movies, such as Wo Ladki Hain Kaha, Dunki, and Blurr.

Pannu is gearing up for her debut as a producer with Blurr.

Taapsee Pannu just become a co-owner of Punjab Tigers in the Tennis Premium League. In addition, the actor is starring in a number of movies, such as Wo Ladki Hain Kaha, Dunki, and Blurr, and securing back-to-back brand endorsement contracts.

Taapsee Pannu claims that she feels as though she is competing in a solitary race and that she only has a finite amount of time to accomplish all of her life’s goals.

“It’s like I am a batsman who has limited overs and wants to hit a century. So I keep hustling. I do not want to regret later thinking about a certain opportunity that I had and didn’t take up,” says the actor, who recently joined the Tennis Premium League as the co-owner of Punjab Tigers.

Before investing in Tennis, Pannu had also brought a team in Premier Badminton League. It’s not sheer business for her but the love she has for sports. Explaining it further, she says, “I have been an ardent sports enthusiast ever since I was a child and have played all kinds of sports – from Badminton to Tennis and Volleyball. Even now, if I am not seeing an OTT show, I watch sports championships and tournaments most of the time. The reason is I have seen how sports have helped in shaping my personality and my overall growth. When you play a sport, you are not just physically involved, it is also a kind of mental exercise. It pushes you to win but also tells you how to take the failures.”

Apart from that, Pannu is signing back-to-back brand endorsement deals and gearing up for her debut as a producer with Blurr. Ask how she manages it all, and she tells us, “I don’t have to make extra efforts to make time because I give every job equal importance. I work as an actor for 12 hours a day, and I love doing it. But once I pack up and return home, I do not bring my acting hangover with me. I am not just an actor. I have a personal life that is away from the entertainment industry, and I enjoy it as much as my life as an actor. If I am constantly surrounded by only films, acting and the industry, I might not grow as a person. I need to look at the overall growth of my personality.”

In addition to Wo Ladki Hain Kaha, Dunki, and several other projects in the works, Pannu, who won Best Actor Female (Popular) at the OTTplay Awards, seems to be having a busy year. One among these projects is a South film.”

“One should never say never,” in her opinion. Pannu concludes, “For the time being, the production appears more likely for me, so I’m giving it a shot.