Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anushka and Taapsee celebrates BCCI’s decision of equal pays

Anushka and Taapsee celebrates BCCI’s decision of equal pays

Articles
Advertisement
Anushka and Taapsee celebrates BCCI’s decision of equal pays

Anushka and Taapsee celebrates BCCI’s decision of equal pays

Advertisement
  • The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to remove prejudice and pay equal match fees to both male and female cricketers.
  • Actors Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu celebrated this decision on social media.
  • Anushka and Taapsee expressed their satisfaction and welcomed the BCCI’s decision.
Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to remove prejudice and pay equal match fees to both male and female cricketers. Actors Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu celebrated this decision on social media. Anushka and Taapsee expressed their satisfaction and welcomed the BCCI’s decision.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma writes sweet note  for “freaking beauty” Virat Kohli after win
Anushka Sharma writes sweet note  for “freaking beauty” Virat Kohli after win

Anushka Sharma posts a heartfelt message for her husband Virat Kohli. She...

Taapsee took to her Twitter handle and tweeted, “A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example (clapping emoji).” Reacting to her tweet, one person commented, “Hope other sports would follow this example.” Another person wrote, “Thank you to BCCI secretary @JayShah for this announcement (handfolded emoji).” Other fan commented, “Is it possible to do it in Bollywood?.”

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared screenshot of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s tweet. The actor added three clapping emojis

Anushka recently posted a red heart emoji on Instagram to mark the occasion of her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli giving deputy Prime Minister of Australia S Jaishankar his autographed bat. Following India’s victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on October 23, she too sent a touching message for Virat.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma binges on street food while shooting
Anushka Sharma binges on street food while shooting

Anushka Sharma is now in Kolkata for the Chakda Xpress filming of...

Taapsee’s most recent appearance was in Pavail Gulati and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaara. She will soon be featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka’s return to the big screen. In January 2022, she had made the movie announcement. Sharing a teaser, she wrote in her Instagram post, “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
A Best time to Eat Food
A Best time to Eat Food
Sohai Ali Abro daze in beach pictures with family
Sohai Ali Abro daze in beach pictures with family
Mahi Baloch flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures
Mahi Baloch flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures
Photos: Samiya Hassan Ali vacations with sister Kesar Khan in Dubai
Photos: Samiya Hassan Ali vacations with sister Kesar Khan in Dubai
Saba Faisal son Arsalan Faisal’s engagement photos
Saba Faisal son Arsalan Faisal’s engagement photos
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story