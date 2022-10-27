Anushka and Taapsee celebrates BCCI’s decision of equal pays

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to remove prejudice and pay equal match fees to both male and female cricketers.

Actors Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu celebrated this decision on social media.

Anushka and Taapsee expressed their satisfaction and welcomed the BCCI’s decision.

Taapsee took to her Twitter handle and tweeted, “A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example (clapping emoji).” Reacting to her tweet, one person commented, “Hope other sports would follow this example.” Another person wrote, “Thank you to BCCI secretary @JayShah for this announcement (handfolded emoji).” Other fan commented, “Is it possible to do it in Bollywood?.”

A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example 👏🏾 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 27, 2022

Taking to Instagram Stories, Anushka shared screenshot of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s tweet. The actor added three clapping emojis

Anushka recently posted a red heart emoji on Instagram to mark the occasion of her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli giving deputy Prime Minister of Australia S Jaishankar his autographed bat. Following India’s victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on October 23, she too sent a touching message for Virat.

Taapsee’s most recent appearance was in Pavail Gulati and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaara. She will soon be featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka’s return to the big screen. In January 2022, she had made the movie announcement. Sharing a teaser, she wrote in her Instagram post, “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

