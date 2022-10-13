Khalid Malik’s ‘Taxi Cash’ will make your ride fun

BOL Entertainment’s of its kind show ‘Taxi cash’ has left the audience thrilled and mesmerized with its first episode.

Taxi Cash is being hosted by one of the famous stars, Khalid Malik, who with his striking hosting skills adds magic to the show.

The show picks the contestants randomly and the players have been given chance to win prize money by answering simple questions.

“The basic concept is that passengers book a ride, I pick them up and from point A to point B [and] it’s me asking them a series of questions. It is mainly general knowledge questions, there are some rounds and the questions get harder with each round. That’s the premise of the show,” Khalid said about the show.

Prior to arriving at their destination, contestants/passengers must correctly answer trivia questions with increasing cash amounts in order to win. A player loses all money if they choose an erroneous answer three times in a row.

On set these days, there are a lot of performers hosting various game shows. The Hum Kahan Kay Sacha Thay actor broke with tradition and allowed the filming to take place wherever he or his vehicle may be.

The show airs on BOL Entertainment every Monday and Tuesday at 9 PM. Three episodes have already been made available since its release on October 3.

