Edition: English
Edition: English

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra romantic drive in LA

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most beloved couples. Since their wedding in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, the couple has left no stone untouched in their pursuit of couple goals. Surrogacy brought the couple their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has a big social media following, and she frequently updates her fans on her personal and professional lives.

Priyanka just posted a sneak peek of their day out in Los Angeles, California, with Nick on her social media account. She wrote “Mommy and daddy’s day out” in the description, followed by a heart emoticon. PeeCee is shown wearing a green top and looking lovely, while Nick wears a brown ribbed T-shirt and jeans.

Look it over:

 

Priyanka and Nick released a joint statement on Instagram in January announcing the birth of their daughter, Malti. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” They wrote.

