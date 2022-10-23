Advertisement
Prabhas’ first look from the sets of Salaar out on his birthday

Articles
  • Salaar team surprised fans with brand-new images of him from the set.
  • Prabhas will co-star with Shruti Haasan in Salaar.
  • Project K and Adipurush debuted fresh posters earlier in the day on his birthday.
On Sunday, actor Prabhas became a year older, and the Salaar team surprised fans with brand-new images of him from the set. These are the first images of Prabhas that the cast and crew of Salaar have formally released, despite other pictures of him purporting to be from the Salaar production previously appearing online. Next, he will co-star with Shruti Haasan in Salaar.

Also Read

Boman Irani join the cast of Prabhas’ film with director Maruthi
Boman Irani join the cast of Prabhas’ film with director Maruthi

Prabhas is working on several potential initiatives, including Salaar, Adipurush, and Project...

He is depicted in the new images sporting a tough appearance. In one, he grinned for the camera as he posed in front of a bus wearing a khaki shirt and slacks. Additionally, he was wearing quirky sunglasses. The post read, “The person who dreamt incomprehensibly big n transcended boundaries of language, culture n cinema to achieve a global appeal. To the man with an unparalleled following, wishing u long life n success. To our Paramount #Prabhas a very Happy B’day.”

Also Read

Prabhas and Om Raut celebrate Dussehra TOGETHER
Prabhas and Om Raut celebrate Dussehra TOGETHER

One of the most anticipated Indian movies is Om Raut's Adipurush. It...

In another picture, Prabhas looked away from the camera. He had dirt and grease on his hands and t-shirt. Sharing the picture, the Salaar team once again wished him, “Time for the Rebel to Revel up Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday.”

In a different peek from the Salaar sets with Prashanth, Prabhas also seemed to be having a fantastic time. Happy birthday, sweetheart, the director tweeted. Enjoy the year, and we’ll do everything we can to make it extra special for you.

A fan said, “Mass god is Back,” in response to the first glimpse of Prabhas from the movie’s set. This is the only hope we see in Prabhas’ next films, another person responded. Another person said, “If Prabhas looks fantastic, the film would become a smash even if the story is not excellent.”

Project K and Adipurush debuted fresh posters earlier in the day on his birthday. He will appear in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Prabhas will play Raghava in Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

The actor also owns Spirit by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is also working on a supernatural action thriller with Maruthi and RRR producer DVV Danayya.

