Rakul Preet Singh teases brother for leaking her wedding news

Actress Rakul Preet Singh tweeted her amazement.

Stated that she is unaware of the plans for her wedding to producer Jackky Bhagnani in the midst of news of those plans.

Earlier this year, they made their relationship official.

Advertisement

Actress Rakul Preet Singh tweeted her amazement and stated that she is unaware of the plans for her wedding to producer Jackky Bhagnani in the midst of news of those plans. Earlier this year, they made their relationship official.

Also Read Rakul Preet Singh REVEALS why she is not doing Telugu movies anymore Rakul Preet Singh, one of Tollywood's top actresses, has gone MIA. She's...

Sharing a report that claimed her brother confirmed she may get married in 2023, Rakul wondered why she had no clue about her own life. She tagged her brother Aman Preet and tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro (You did not even inform me, bro).. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life.” Aman is an actor who features in the Telugu films. He has worked in movies such as Ramrajya and will soon be seen in Krishna Vamsi’s Ninne Pelladutha.

Talking about her relationship, Rakul said in a recent interview, “Both I and Jackky have this opinion that you should give respect to your partner. We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in.” She added that she prefers to be clear about things as she would not like people to intrude in her personal life.

Also Read Rakul Preet Singh DISMISSES her marriage reports Rakul Preet Singh criticised the industry's boycotting mindset. She'll be in "Thank...

According to a previous article, Aman stated that Rakul and Jackky have collaborated on a few projects together and that “marriage is certainly on the cards.”

Advertisement

Rakul, who was most recently seen in Cuttputli, will soon be paired with Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhuti Kashyap’s first feature-length film, Doctor G, alongside Sheeba Chaddha and Shefali Shah. Along with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, Rakul will also appear in the Hindi film Thank God. In addition to this, she has four other movies in development, including Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.