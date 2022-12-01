Spotify Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift top chart as most-streamed artists of year

Swift was the most streamed artist of the year in the United Kingdom.

Wrapped 2022, a compilation of the streaming service’s top artists, albums, songs, and podcasts for this year, was recently released by Spotify.

According to the reports, after the release of her most recent album Midnights, Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist of the year in the United Kingdom. According to the publication, the performer has over 800 million streams in the United Kingdom.

In the past year, Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper, was the most streamed musician internationally, with 18 billion streams.

In addition, among the top 10 British musicians were Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd.

Interestingly, As It Was by Styles has been the most streamed song of the year.

Styles’s album Harry’s House topped the list of music albums, followed by Sheeran’s Equals and Lin Manuel-Encanto. Miranda’s

In addition, Sheeran, Styles, Swift, Drake, Kanye West, and BTS are among the top ten most streamed artists worldwide in 2017.

The Joe Rogan Experience was ranked as the most streamed podcast worldwide and in the United Kingdom.

