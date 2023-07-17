Celeb Squad: Janhvi, Shikhar, Varun & Natasha at Arjun’s House

Janhvi and Shikhar were among the close friends and family invited to Arjun Kapoor’s residence.

Janhvi, busy with promotions for her upcoming film “Bawaal” alongside Varun Dhawan, took some time out for a night out with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. On Sunday, Janhvi and Shikhar were among the close friends and family invited to Arjun Kapoor’s residence. Varun Dhawan was also present, accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal.

Leaving Arjun Kapoor’s residence, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted together, adding fuel to the speculation surrounding their relationship. The couple has been seen together at various Bollywood events and parties, often in the company of Janhvi’s family. While they have remained tight-lipped about their bond, their joint appearances have sparked rumors of a blossoming romance. Dressed in a white dress, Janhvi looked stunning, while Shikhar opted for a white shirt. The couple discreetly avoided the paparazzi, swiftly entering their car and leaving the scene. A video circulating online even captures the duo inside the car.

Additionally, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi’s co-star in “Bawaal,” was also seen leaving Arjun’s residence accompanied by his wife Natasha Dalal. Varun sported a blue abstract printed shirt, while Natasha looked elegant in white. Despite the rain, Varun waved at the paparazzi before swiftly getting into the car.

“Bawaal,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures, marks the first collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Fans eagerly anticipate their on-screen chemistry. The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21st.

