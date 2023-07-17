Rihanna achieves another big milestone 

Rihanna has become the first female artist to reach one billion streams on ten tracks. The singer has completely taken over the most-streamed music platform, Spotify.

Love the Way You Lie with Eminem, Work with Drake, This is What You Came For and We Found Love with Calvin Harris, Four Five Seconds with Kanye West and Paul McCartney, and Umbrella with Jay-Z are the ten successful songs that helped her reach this milestone.

According to Canadian, the list also contains some of her single tunes, like Diamonds, I Want, and Love on the Brain.

The 35-year-old pop singer was nominated for an Oscar in 2022 for her smash soundtrack Lift Me Up from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna has sold about 60 million albums, with 215 million digital tracks sold out of 100 million sold alone in the United States, making her the most successful singer globally. In 2021, the Stay singer will be crowned the world’s richest female musician.

Rihanna is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. RZA is the couple’s first child.