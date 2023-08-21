AP Dhillon Addresses Dating Speculations with Banita Sandhu

Renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, who has captured the hearts of many with his music.

Renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, who has captured the hearts of many with his music, has recently found himself in the spotlight due to swirling rumors about his alleged romantic involvement with actress Banita Sandhu. The duo first collaborated on Dhillon’s latest music video, “With You,” which recently premiered on YouTube, setting off a flurry of speculation about their relationship.

The spark of these speculations was ignited when Banita Sandhu shared a series of cozy photos featuring herself and Dhillon on Instagram. Fans quickly interpreted this as a tacit confirmation of their relationship, sending social media abuzz. However, Dhillon has broken his silence on the matter, shedding light on his relationship status.

In a candid conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Dhillon was queried about his personal life, particularly his relationship status. Responding with a chuckle, he playfully quipped, “We are married to the game.” Dhillon’s unexpected declaration about his single status left many surprised and intrigued.

The intrigue deepened as the duo’s music video showcased them sharing intimate moments during a picturesque vacation in Italy. The European backdrop lent a romantic ambiance as Dhillon and Sandhu were seen engaging in affectionate gestures, including kissing and cuddling. Banita Sandhu’s Instagram post further fueled the fire, featuring them in tender and close moments, accompanied by the caption, “with me” along with a heart emoji.

Amidst these rumors, AP Dhillon has been making waves with his recently released documentary series, “AP Dhillon: First of a Kind,” now available for streaming on Prime Video. The series delves into Dhillon’s journey, tracing his origins in India, his subsequent move to Canada, and his rise to stardom as a singer. Intriguingly, Banita Sandhu was also present at the Mumbai premiere of the documentary, leading to increased speculation about their relationship.

Banita Sandhu, a Welsh actress of British Indian descent, marked her entry into Bollywood in 2018 with the romantic drama “October,” where she starred opposite Varun Dhawan and garnered praise for her performance. Since then, she has ventured into various cinematic realms, including the Tamil film “Adithya Varma,” the Hollywood drama “Eternal Beauty,” and “Sardar Udham Singh,” where she starred alongside Vicky Kaushal.

As the rumors continue to swirl, fans and followers eagerly await any further insights into the true nature of AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu’s relationship, while celebrating their individual successes in the world of music and cinema.

