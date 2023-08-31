Arjun Kapoor’s Raksha Bandhan Celebration With Sisters: See Photos

Amid the festive season, just a couple of days ago, Bollywood celebrities adorned traditional attire and eagerly partook in the grand sadhya feast to celebrate the festival of Onam. Now, the stars of B-town once again immersed themselves in the spirit of Raksha Bandhan.

Joining the numerous actors who celebrated this special day honoring sibling bonds was Arjun Kapoor, known for his role in Gunday. Rhea Kapoor, the eldest sister of the Kapoor family, warmly invited all her cousins for a delightful gathering at her home, exclusively for the Kapoor siblings. Step by step, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor were all seen arriving at Rhea’s residence.

Using Instagram as a platform, Shanaya shared a series of images that depicted their quality time spent together. The first image showcased the entire family, cousins included, in one frame. The subsequent picture featured a cheerful selfie with Khushi, Anshula, and Shanaya. The third image captured the heartfelt moment of sisters tying rakhis on their brothers’ wrists. The lineup continued with an adorable picture of their furry family member, their beloved dog. The final image showcased the wrist of one of the brothers adorned with multiple rakhis. While a number of the Kapoor cousins were able to join in the celebrations, some like Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were regrettably absent from the family festivities. Expressing his longing, Arjun shared the family photograph and in the caption, noted his missed connections from the Kapoor clan.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02) Advertisement

He wrote, “The last of the rakhi mohicans !!! Raksha Bandhan sans a few major players from the clan who were missed.” Anshula Kapoor also contributed to the social media sharing, posting a selfie featuring Khushi, Shanaya, and herself with the caption ‘mine,’ accompanied by a heart emoji.

Regarding Arjun Kapoor’s professional commitments, he has recently experienced challenges at the box office with his recent films Ek Villian Returns and Kuttey not achieving notable success. Nevertheless, the actor remains committed, currently engrossed in filming for projects like The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

Also Read Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out Together for Lunch Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor put an end to breakup speculations. They...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.