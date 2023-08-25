Dua Lipa Shares Views On Parenthood: ‘Nothing’s planned’

Dua Lipa’s primary focus lies in tending to her fan base, and the 28-year-old pop sensation recently disclosed that parenthood isn’t currently occupying her thoughts, as revealed in a Vogue France cover story released on Thursday.

Amid discussions about her close relationships with her parents and living grandparents, Dua Lipa emphasized the significance of family. Inquiring about her intentions regarding future parenthood, Vogue France asked if she planned to have children.

She responded, “Hmm, maybe. But nothing’s planned!”

Dua Lipa humorously mentioned that there’s one “baby” receiving all her affection and attention—her new album. She quipped, “The only baby I’m thinking about is my new album.”

Discussing the advantages of having more time for personal pursuits, particularly as a woman, Lipa candidly expressed her appreciation. She noted, “I think that women have acquired a place in society that was forbidden before. And yet, has the desire to have children disappeared? I think women want to do things at their own pace, and not feel guilty for thinking of themselves.”

Dua Lipa further shared, “For me, when the moment is right, I will know. But, until then, I have other priorities. I want to continue making the most of my youth.”

The Grammy winner also voiced her perspective on feminism, addressing the challenges that women often face in navigating their choices. She stated, “I also see this endless criticism of women’s choices. It’s like navigating a minefield from the very beginning. For me, it’s really important to respect women’s choices, whatever they are.”

Lipa extended her discussion to her support for the LGBTQ community, emphasizing the interconnectedness of homophobia, transphobia, and misogyny. She reflected, “Homophobia and transphobia are neighbors of misogyny. Many people, deep down, are just scared of themselves. The freedom of others forces them to come to terms with something they are too scared to express. The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyzes them.”

