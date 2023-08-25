Imran Khan Redefines Film Bond: Less Influenced, More Intuitive

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na star Imran Khan made headlines recently with hints of a Bollywood comeback, sparking immense excitement among fans. After a five-year hiatus, he’s now active on Instagram, sharing memories from past films like Luck and Break Ke Baad. Among these, he recalled the enjoyable experience of shooting Break Ke Baad, where he starred alongside Deepika Padukone. In his recent Instagram stories, Imran elaborated on his motive for revisiting these projects.

Addressing curious fans on Thursday via his Instagram stories, Imran Khan clarified the reason behind revisiting memories from his filmography. He expressed his intention to transform his perspective on his films, acknowledging that he used to view them negatively. He wrote, “If you’re wondering why I’m looking at the past so much… it’s because I’m reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I’m not blaming anyone for anything: all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things… that’s normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset. As such, here is how I remembered Break Ke Baad.”

Subsequently, Imran shared screenshots of negative reviews that Break Ke Baad had received. In his next story, he wrote, “That was then.” He juxtaposed this with screenshots of his fans’ comments, in which they expressed their love for the movie and its songs. Following these, Imran penned, “And here’s where I realize my mistake; I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt… and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won’t make that mistake again. Thank you all for helping me change my perspective.”

Imran Khan, who was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, might break his eight-year acting hiatus with a web series. According to an exclusive report, he is set to collaborate with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala for an espionage thriller series, marking his return to the entertainment scene on a prominent OTT platform.

