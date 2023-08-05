Jaadoo Revisited: Hrithik’s Emotional Reaction to Unseen Pics

Hrithik Roshan, the heartthrob who began his acting career as a romantic hero in “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai”.

Hrithik Roshan, the heartthrob who began his acting career as a romantic hero in “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai,” earned accolades for his flawless portrayal of a man-child in “Koi…Mil Gaya,” solidifying his position as a seasoned actor. Even after two decades, the film continues to resonate with viewers, captivating them with its characters, dialogues, songs, and emotional scenes.

On the momentous occasion of “Koi…Mil Gaya” completing 20 years, Hrithik’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan, took a trip down memory lane and shared an unseen childhood photo from the sets of the iconic sci-fi movie directed by their uncle Rakesh Roshan. In her heartwarming post, Pashmina expressed her nostalgia and joy of being part of the adventure, witnessing her father’s work on the film’s songs, and experiencing the magic created by the legendary filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan.

The shared photo features Pashmina posing gleefully with Jaadoo, the lovable alien who captured the hearts of millions with his innocence and extraordinary abilities. The image also includes her cousin Suranika, making it a cherished memory of their time spent on the film’s set.

Hrithik Roshan, known affectionately as “Duggu bhaiya” to Pashmina, responded to her post with a heartwarming comment filled with love and appreciation. He expressed his delight at the nostalgic journey they embarked upon and added a red heart emoji to emphasize his affection.

“Koi…Mil Gaya,” the blockbuster that hit screens in 2003, is all set to be re-released on its 20th anniversary, much to the excitement of fans and audiences. The movie’s success laid the foundation for Rakesh Roshan’s successful superhero franchise, including “Krrish” and “Krrish 3,” released in 2006 and 2013, respectively.

As the film celebrates its two-decade milestone, fans continue to cherish the enduring magic of “Koi…Mil Gaya,” where imagination, perseverance, unity, and hard work combine to reach for the stars. Hrithik Roshan’s transformation from a romantic lead to an endearing man-child in the film stands as a testament to his acting prowess and the timeless appeal of the movie.

