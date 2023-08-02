Jamie Lee Curtis Surprises Lindsay Lohan With Touching Present

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis were introduced through their work in the movie “Freaky Friday.” In the film, which was released in 2003, Jamie Lee Curtis played the role of Lindsay Lohan’s on-screen mother. The movie’s plot revolves around a mother and daughter who magically switch bodies and experience each other’s lives for a day.

Lindsay Lohan expressed gratitude for her dear friend and co-star Jamie. Lohan recently became a mother, welcoming her son Luai with her financier husband Bader Shammas in Dubai, where they reside. To celebrate this joyous occasion, Curtis sent Lohan a thoughtful gift in the form of a collection of books.

Taking to Instagram, Lohan shared a brief video showcasing the books sent by her 64-year-old co-star. Curtis had been one of the first to celebrate the birth of Luai, referring to the day as “Magic Monday.”

Curtis joyfully stated, “My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”

