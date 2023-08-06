‘Kabli Pulao’ Receives High Praise From Pakistani Celebrities

Kabli Pulao, a drama serial has garnered attention and acclaim from viewers and celebrities alike. The play, written by Zafar Mairaj, known for his numerous hit PTV plays, is directed by Kashif Nisar, who has a history of successful projects as well. The storyline revolves around a young Afghani girl who unintentionally finds herself married to a Pakistani Punjabi man. The cast, including Nadia Afgan, Sabeena Farooq, Ehteshamuddin, and others, has delivered commendable performances.

The drama, presented by Q & K Productions in association with Multiverse Entertainment, is being highly praised by fans for its engaging portrayal of Barbeena and Haji Mushtaq’s married life. The critical acclaim for Kabli Pulao is overwhelming, and Pakistani celebrities have also expressed their love for the show. Renowned personalities such as Imran Ashraf, Saima Akram Chaudhry, Maya Ali, and Nadia Jamil have showered praise on the drama for its unique concept.

Bushra Ansari penned a lengthy commendation, and writer Saima Akram Chaudhry encouraged everyone to watch the show. Maya Ali, too, wholeheartedly admired the drama and the performances of the actors. The social media platforms have seen posts from these famous Pakistani actors, applauding Kabli Pulao.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Kabli Pulao Episode 3: Barbeena Steals Hearts With Her Innocence Kabli Pulao has quickly become a sensation, captivating the audience with its...

Advertisement