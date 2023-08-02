Katie Price Relocates From Iconic Mucky Mansion

Katie Price has reportedly taken up residence with her on-off fiancé, Carl Woods, in Essex.

The 45-year-old former glamour model had spent two years renovating her 19-room Mucky Mansion, which was featured in a Channel 4 show documenting the process. However, the property suffered damage due to intruders who left the taps running, resulting in water damage and a collapsed ceiling.

Despite her efforts to restore the Horsham home, sightings of Carl’s car on the driveway of his Essex residence and the couple coming and going from there have raised questions about their living situation.

An insider disclosed, “She’s living there part-time – you can see the house’s distinctive conservatory in the background of some of her TikToks and live streams. She moved in before their Ibiza trip but nobody knows why as she’s talked so much about the Mucky Mansion’s makeover and how it’s worth £2m. Carl’s cars are on the drive, and neighbours have seen them both at the house.”

Earlier this year, Carl had owned a property in Essex worth £460,000 but reportedly sold it in April.

Katie’s engagement to Carl seems to be back on track after they were spotted getting cosy with each other during their Ibiza trip last week.

