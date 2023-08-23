Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar On Casting Jaya Bachchan In Complex Role

Karan Johar’s silver jubilee year in the film industry saw the release of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” marking his directorial comeback after a seven-year gap. The movie has now become a remarkable success, securing its place as the highest-grossing Bollywood romantic comedy globally. Audiences have adored Ranveer Singh’s endearing Rocky and Alia Bhatt’s strong-willed Rani. The supporting cast, including Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and others, has greatly contributed to the film’s engaging storyline. Notably, Jaya Bachchan’s portrayal of Dhanlakshmi, a negative character in the lead couple’s love story, has garnered widespread acclaim. Karan Johar has now revealed his reasoning behind casting Jaya Bachchan in this role.

During a recent interview with an Indian publication, Karan was questioned about his decision to cast the veteran actress in a ‘nasty’ role. He candidly shared that this choice was deliberate, aimed at offering her a departure from her traditionally positive roles. Karan stated, “It was actually to cast against type. She has such a wonderful image on and off the screen. She is a mother figure to me. So, when I wanted to cast against type, I thought it would be a great role for her to go against what she has done. She is like goody… that was her personality on celluloid. So, sometimes it is nice to shake things up.”

For those unfamiliar with the film, Jaya Bachchan portrayed Ranveer’s grandmother, the family matriarch who opposed his romance with Alia’s character, adhering strictly to traditional norms. Her stern disposition and firm beliefs led to family estrangement, and her character did not find redemption in the story’s resolution. Despite facing competition from major releases like “Gadar 2” and “OMG 2,” the film, released on July 28, continues to thrive in its fourth week, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark in global collections. Viewers have appreciated the film’s ability to address significant societal issues, including gender role reversal, body shaming, and patriarchy, all while maintaining its comedic essence.

