Taylor Swift Makes Witty Comment About Kanye West Feud: ‘I would know’

Taylor Swift experienced a pleasantly surprising moment during her Eras Tour stop in Mexico, where the crowd showed their appreciation in a heartwarming manner.

At the final show of the Mexican leg, Swift expressed her admiration for the audience, highlighting their amazing presence.

In a TikTok video that gained viral attention, Swift addressed her fans, noting that she could see each and every one of them, even those at the back, during the Evermore performance at the Foro Sol stadium. She conveyed that performing in Mexico had been a lifelong aspiration.

As she continued to express her gratitude to the fans, the crowd began chanting her name, causing her to pause in awe and delight.

Looking affectionately at her devoted fans, she playfully referenced her infamous incident with Kanye West at the VMAs in 2009.

“The way to be interrupted, by the way, is by people chanting your name,” remarked the 12-time Grammy winner as she sat at the piano. “It’s really the only way to be interrupted.”

She humorously added, “And I would know.”

Fourteen years ago, West had famously interrupted Swift’s VMAs acceptance speech for Best Female Video, advocating for Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.” Swift, who was 19 at the time, stood shocked on stage.

This incident ignited a prolonged feud between the two, marked by public exchanges as they attempted to reach a resolution.

During her Eras Tour in Mexico, Taylor Swift presented four shows. She also shared highlights from the performances on social media, expressing gratitude for the unforgettable moments shared with her supportive and generous fans in Mexico City. She concluded her message with a heartfelt “Te Amo.”

