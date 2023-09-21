Amber Heard Returns in ‘In the Fire’ Trailer

Amber Heard is set to make her Hollywood comeback in the upcoming film “In the Fire” following a highly publicized defamation case involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The movie, directed by Conor Allyn, is a supernatural psychological thriller set in the 1890s, where Heard plays the role of Grace Burnham, a psychiatrist tasked with caring for a troubled young boy with mysterious abilities on a remote Colombian plantation.

The teaser trailer hints at a conflict between science and religion as Burnham’s therapy for the boy clashes with the local priest’s belief that the child is possessed by the devil, responsible for the village’s problems.

The trailer features Burnham telling the young boy, portrayed by Lorenzo McGovern Zaini, “Those people are scared. And they need something to blame for that fear. And it’s you.”

Amber Heard served as a producer for “In the Fire” until March 2022. The film marks her return to the industry after the defamation case, in which Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million in damages.

Take a look at the Trailer below:

Advertisement

Also Read Amber Heard Reveals Toxic Behavior on Aquaman 2 Set Allegations of harassment and mistreatment on the set of "Aquaman 2" have...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.