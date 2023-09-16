Amber Heard Reveals Toxic Behavior on Aquaman 2 Set

Allegations of harassment and mistreatment on the set of “Aquaman 2” have emerged, with Amber Heard claiming that co-star Jason Momoa and director James Wan subjected her to unfair treatment. Recently revealed therapy notes from her psychologist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, suggest that Momoa and Wan sought to have Heard fired from the film following her loss in the defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Reportedly, when Momoa realized her removal from the project was not happening, he allegedly “tormented” her by appearing on set dressed as Depp. Heard also asserted that her role was significantly reduced, contradicting Wan’s recent statement that it was always intended to be minimal.

In the unsealed documents, Heard mentioned director Zack Snyder and his producer wife, Deborah Snyder, as the only individuals who “stood by me.” She further claimed that she was not allowed to take selfies on set, nor could she post anything related to the film on her social media.

A Reddit post sharing these documents garnered sympathy for Heard, with many commending her bravery in facing such challenges. Users expressed their hope for her to find peace and happiness after enduring these difficult circumstances.

