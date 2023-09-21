Bollywood Actresses reacts to Women Reservation Bill

Tamannaah Bhatia believes the bill will inspire common people to join politics.

Bhumi Pednekar praised the bill as a historic step that sets an example for other countries.

Shilpa Shetty shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet regarding the approval of the bill.

Advertisement

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also known as the Women’s Reservation Bill, was recently introduced in Parliament during the Lok Sabha session.

This bill proposes a 33 percent reservation for women in both the parliament and state assemblies. Several Bollywood actresses, including Shilpa Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, and Tamannah Bhatia, have expressed their opinions on this development.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Shilpa Shetty, and many other celebrities attended an event at the newly inaugurated Parliament building in New Delhi on September 21.

When questioned about her stance on the women’s reservation bill, the actress from “Lust Stories 2” expressed her views, “This bill will inspire common people to join politics”. Bhumi Pednekar took to her Twitter to praise the bill. She wrote, “Girls can shatter the glass ceiling every single day. Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam & the inclusion of women in key decision-making roles is a historic step! Our country is setting an example. Was a pleasure meeting Union I&B, Sport and Youth Affairs Minister @ianuragthakur ji today. Thank you for taking us around the incredible New Parliament Building, while we discussed cinema, the nation’s present and future & how nation building needs more women to participate.”

In the meantime, Shilpa Shetty shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet regarding the approval of the women reservation bill.

She wrote, “Jai Bharat (with the tricolor flag emoji).” Actress Divya Dutta also visited the parliament and said, “This (Women’s Reservation Bill) is a big initiative. It feels really good. The women are being brought to the forefront. To witness a special session of Parliament is an experience in itself.”

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill praised the bill as a “great step” that will contribute to transforming the nation. Recently, the entire cast of “Thank You For Coming,” comprising Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, received invitations to visit the new parliament building.

On the work in front, Shetty is getting ready for the release of the comedy-drama “Sukhee” scheduled for September 22. Meanwhile, Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Dolly, and Shibani are all set to appear in “Thank You For Coming,” set to hit theaters on October 6.

Also Read Sara Ali Khan wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘queen of hearts’ on her birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan receives heartfelt birthday wishes from family and friends. Sara...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.