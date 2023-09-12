Advertisement
Bushra Ansari Sheds Light On How Islam Empowers Women

Bushra Ansari Sheds Light On How Islam Empowers Women

Bushra Ansari Sheds Light On How Islam Empowers Women

Bushra Ansari Sheds Light On How Islam Empowers Women

Bushra Ansari, a versatile Pakistani celebrity renowned for her acting, writing, and hosting skills, is highly regarded by her fans for her comedic talents. Her recent portrayal as Maa Begum in the popular drama serial “Tere Bin” has garnered significant attention, earning her immense admiration for her character and wardrobe.

In a recent appearance on “The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary,” Bushra Ansari disclosed that she exercised her right to divorce, which was granted to her by her father at the time of her Nikah (marriage). She clarified that this right doesn’t imply that women can unilaterally divorce their husbands, but rather, it permits divorce without conditions if it was granted at the time of marriage and with the husband’s family’s consent.

Bushra Ansari elaborated, “Once you have been granted the right to divorce, you can obtain a divorce without any stipulations regarding children and finances. I had this right but didn’t utilize it; it took me 36 years to exercise this right. Obviously, it’s not a joyful matter; it’s a very sorrowful situation for women.” She also emphasized that Islam has empowered women significantly, allowing them to lead a dignified life at home.

Additionally, Bushra Ansari shared three valuable pieces of advice for women. She said, “Women should first prevent others from insulting them. Even students should not tolerate disrespect. Stand up against disrespect. Another aspect women should focus on is productivity. They should not limit themselves to household chores; instead, they should work diligently and efficiently in life. Women should be disciplined, active, and efficient in their endeavors.”

