Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Spotted at His Detroit Show

Eminem teamed up with his buddy 50 Cent for an electrifying show in Detroit on Sunday.
A large crowd, including Hailie Jade, the daughter of the “Lose Yourself” rapper, gathered at the Rae Pine Knob Music Theatre to attend the show.
On Instagram, Jade posted a photo of both of them performing on the stage.
Additionally, she shared a selfie featuring her fiancé Evan McClintock.
Eminem‘s well-known feud with his fan-turned-rival Machine Gun Kelly began when MGK made disrespectful comments about Hailie Jade, Eminem’s daughter.
