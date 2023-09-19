Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Spotted at His Detroit Show

Eminem performed with 50 Cent at the Rae Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, was in the audience.

Hailie Jade posted a photo of Eminem and 50 Cent performing on stage on Instagram.

Eminem teamed up with his buddy 50 Cent for an electrifying show in Detroit on Sunday.

A large crowd, including Hailie Jade, the daughter of the “Lose Yourself” rapper, gathered at the Rae Pine Knob Music Theatre to attend the show.

On Instagram, Jade posted a photo of both of them performing on the stage.

Additionally, she shared a selfie featuring her fiancé Evan McClintock.

Eminem‘s well-known feud with his fan-turned-rival Machine Gun Kelly began when MGK made disrespectful comments about Hailie Jade, Eminem’s daughter.

