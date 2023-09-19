Advertisement
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Spotted at His Detroit Show

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Spotted at His Detroit Show

  • Eminem performed with 50 Cent at the Rae Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit.
  • Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, was in the audience.
  • Hailie Jade posted a photo of Eminem and 50 Cent performing on stage on Instagram.
Eminem teamed up with his buddy 50 Cent for an electrifying show in Detroit on Sunday.

A large crowd, including Hailie Jade, the daughter of the “Lose Yourself” rapper, gathered at the Rae Pine Knob Music Theatre to attend the show.

On Instagram, Jade posted a photo of both of them performing on the stage.

Additionally, she shared a selfie featuring her fiancé Evan McClintock.

Eminem‘s well-known feud with his fan-turned-rival Machine Gun Kelly began when MGK made disrespectful comments about Hailie Jade, Eminem’s daughter.

