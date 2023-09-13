Karan Johar Counters Nepotism Claims By Backing Lakshya In Kill

Karan Johar surprised everyone by venturing into the action-thriller, “Kill.”

Karan highlighted Lakshya’s outsider status and the film’s significant investment.

Karan acknowledged the love-hate relationship people have with him.

Karan Johar is currently enjoying the tremendous success of his recent directorial project, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” which received favorable critical acclaim and performed well at the box office. Following this achievement, Karan surprised everyone with an unexpected move into the action-thriller genre with his new film, “Kill,” produced under Dharma Productions, starring Raghav Juyal and Lakshya in leading roles.

In an interview, Karan was questioned about whether launching Lakshya in “Kill” was a deliberate response to those who label him as part of the ‘nepo mafia.’ He affirmed that it was indeed a reminder and quite evident. Karan expressed, “You criticize us for everything. You curse us. You speak about the fact that we support and encourage nepotism, nepo babies, all the flak that comes to us.” He continued, “I wanna say if you give us the flak, then today give us the credit. Lakshya is a rank outsider. This is a very expensive film mounted entirely on him. We have produced it, we have funded it, Dharma Productions has funded. The money, the risk is all ours.”

Karan Johar emphasized that Lakshya underwent auditions to secure the role and worked diligently for it.

During his conversation with Sneha Menon Desai, Karan Johar addressed the question of why people seem to have a love-hate relationship with him. He acknowledged that it’s acceptable to harbor negative feelings toward him.

“I’m also like pouting at age 50 into a camera, I sometimes wear shiny clothes and walk the red carpet, I’m coming across catty on a chat show, I’m laughing like a hyena sometimes; can be annoying. I’m everywhere. You put on the TV I’m endorsing a product, I’m judging a reality show, I’m hosting a talk show. I can be annoying to people who don’t know me as a human being. So, it’s kind of cool to hate this person because you don’t know them and you find that what the hell is going on with this person’s life and I can understand why I get the hate,” he said. However, he urged his critics to give him the benefit of the doubt.

“Kill” is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala. The film made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Midnight Mass section, where it received positive reviews.

