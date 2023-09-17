Karan Johar Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Handles His Own Dates Without PR or Manager

Karan Johar praises Ranbir Kapoor for his remarkable patience.

Ranbir Kapoor possesses the skill to detach himself at times and doesn’t hesitate to dine alone.

Karan Johar says that Ranbir Kapoor is the “most relaxed” and “most patient” individual

Ranbir Kapoor is a widely acclaimed and exceptionally talented Bollywood actor. He is notable for maintaining a low profile when it comes to his personal life and has chosen not to engage with social media.

His most recent film appearance was in “Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva,” where he shared the screen with his wife, Alia Bhatt. Recently, Karan Johar, who has collaborated with Ranbir on projects like “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Bombay Velvet,” mentioned that Ranbir doesn’t rely on a public relations team or manager; instead, he handles his own scheduling and commitments. Karan also praised him for his remarkable patience.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Karan Johar revealed that Ranbir Kapoor stands out as an actor who takes a distinctive approach by managing his professional commitments without the assistance of a manager or a public relations representative.

Additionally, he noted that the shared attribute between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is their remarkable talent.

When discussing Ranbir Kapoor, he mentioned, “He does one film at a time, he handles his own dates. There is no PR, there is no manager, there is nobody around him. He is on his own. You ask him for dates, he opens his phone, he has all his own dates, he knows exactly which plans he’s doing, he knows his schedule, he knows his days off, he knows his holidays.”

Karan Johar also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor finds inspiration in the filmmaker’s company, appreciating the opportunity to gain insights into their perspective before delivering his performance. Furthermore, Karan noted that Ranbir possesses the skill to detach himself at times and doesn’t hesitate to dine alone.

He added, “I would cross a restaurant and I would see Ranbir eating his meal alone, and I walked in a couple of times and said, ‘Why are you eating alone?’ He said, ‘I want to eat my meal and go back to sleep.’ He does that. He doesn’t need your company, he doesn’t bother you.”

Karan Johar said that Ranbir Kapoor is the “most relaxed” and “most patient” individual. He further added , “Ranbir is that guy who will study so hard but come across to school and feel like ‘I don’t know what you guys are talking about, it is easy breezy day’. He can’t pretend because he is too true to what he is. He is the most relaxed person, he’s the most patient human being, you can keep him waiting for 14 hours on a set and he won’t say a thing.”

In terms of their professional endeavors, Karan Johar has recently helmed the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,” where Ranveer Singh starred alongside Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor‘s upcoming project is “Animal,” which also includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in significant roles. This film is scheduled for a December theatrical release.

