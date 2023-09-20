Meera Shares Heartwarming Moment With Dilip Kumar: “You Smell Like Lahore”

Meera shared her encounters with Bollywood stars.

Actress Meera recently made an appearance on Mohsin Abbas Haider’s show, where she shared her experiences of meeting various Bollywood actors during her visit to India.

During her stay, Meera had the privilege of meeting the legendary icon, Dilip Kumar, who graciously invited her to his home for dinner. During her three-day visit, she also had the opportunity to meet Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu. Meera recounted how the ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ actor, with warmth, mentioned that he could discern her origins, saying, “I can smell the fragrance of Pakistan and Lahore from you. I feel its aroma.”

She also disclosed that she had crossed paths with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on three separate occasions during her trips to India. The first encounter took place in London after she completed her film ‘Nazar.’ The second time, she dined with renowned director Yash Raj, Dilip Kumar, and actress Rani Mukherjee. Her final meeting with Shah Rukh Khan was at a birthday celebration for actor Abhishek Bachchan, where she received a personal invitation from Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, along with actor Moammar Rana and singer Rafaqat Ali Khan.

In a previous appearance on the comedy talk show, the ‘Mushkil’ actress revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had expressed a personal interest in casting her in his film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan.’ However, the opportunity couldn’t materialize due to visa-related issues, as Meera was unable to secure a visa to travel to London for the film.

