Miley Cyrus’ Decade-Long Romance with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus recently took a stroll down memory lane in a TikTok video as part of her “Used to Be Young” series. In the video, the 30-year-old singer fondly reminisced about her first encounter with actor Liam Hemsworth, a meeting that would eventually lead to a rollercoaster romance.

Their paths first crossed in 2008 while filming the coming-of-age drama “The Last Song,” based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks. Cyrus, looking to transition away from her Disney image, needed a new project and decided to audition actors for the role of her on-screen boyfriend, Will.

Liam Hemsworth stood out among thousands of auditionees due to the “undeniable chemistry” he shared with Cyrus. Their on-screen romance soon spilled into real life, marking the beginning of a decade-long relationship.

Their love story wasn’t without its ups and downs. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2010 Oscars but parted ways later that year. Despite the breakup, they reunited, got engaged in 2011, briefly split again in 2013, reconciled in 2015, and eventually tied the knot in 2018. Sadly, their marriage ended after just a year, leading to a divorce.

Miley’s reflection highlights the complex journey of young love and the trials and tribulations that come with it.

