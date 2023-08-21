Sara Ali Khan showcases her curves in her latest pictures

Sara Ali Khan shares captivating images, stirring up the internet’s admiration.

Sara Ali Khan, a budding Bollywood actress known for her stunning beauty and lively charisma, recently shared a series of images that has captured the internet’s adoration.

Hailing from a prestigious lineage of actors and nawabs, Khan holds her own illustrious career, amassing a multitude of fans across various social media platforms.

With a remarkable 43 million dedicated followers on Instagram, the Kedernath star frequently shares candid glimpses into her personal and professional life.

In a captivating appearance, the Simmba sensation donned an elegant black dress featuring a daring thigh-high slit, complemented by a sleek ponytail. To infuse cinematic vibes, Khan chose to share monochrome images.

Adding a touch of humor, Khan playfully captioned the post with, “Sometimes it’s appropriate to flash.”

The diva’s post was met with an outpouring of affectionate comments from social media users.

In terms of her career, Khan is set to grace the screen in upcoming projects including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro… In Dino, an untitled venture by Jagan Shakti, and Murder Mubarak.

