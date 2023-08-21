Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan showcases her curves in her latest pictures

Sara Ali Khan showcases her curves in her latest pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Sara Ali Khan showcases her curves in her latest pictures
Advertisement
  • Sara Ali Khan shares captivating images, stirring up the internet’s admiration.
  • Khan enjoys a flourishing career and a substantial fan base on social media.
  • The Simmba star’s recent appearance in a black dress with a thigh-high slit garnered attention.
Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan, a budding Bollywood actress known for her stunning beauty and lively charisma, recently shared a series of images that has captured the internet’s adoration.

Hailing from a prestigious lineage of actors and nawabs, Khan holds her own illustrious career, amassing a multitude of fans across various social media platforms.

With a remarkable 43 million dedicated followers on Instagram, the Kedernath star frequently shares candid glimpses into her personal and professional life.

In a captivating appearance, the Simmba sensation donned an elegant black dress featuring a daring thigh-high slit, complemented by a sleek ponytail. To infuse cinematic vibes, Khan chose to share monochrome images.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

 

Adding a touch of humor, Khan playfully captioned the post with, “Sometimes it’s appropriate to flash.”

Advertisement

The diva’s post was met with an outpouring of affectionate comments from social media users.

In terms of her career, Khan is set to grace the screen in upcoming projects including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro… In Dino, an untitled venture by Jagan Shakti, and Murder Mubarak.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor’s Sweet Birthday Wish for Sara Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor’s Sweet Birthday Wish for Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood's radiant starlet, Sara Ali Khan, marks her 28th birthday today, adding...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story