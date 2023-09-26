Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Set for International Release on December 21st

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani unite for “Dunki” on illegal immigration.

“Dunki” gears up for a Christmas 2023 release.

Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films join forces for “Dunki.”

Advertisement

The collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for “Dunki” is a monumental event in Bollywood. Two of India’s most prominent cinematic figures are teaming up for a heartwarming film addressing illegal immigration.

Currently in the editing phase, the movie is preparing for a Christmas 2023 theatrical release. The source reveals that “Dunki” will debut in international markets one day ahead of its initially scheduled release date of December 22.

“Dunki is expected to be a global phenomenon and all the stakeholders are keen to position it as a global offering from Indian Cinema. While Jawan’s campaign focused on the Southern market, with Dunki, Red Chillies will be going global with their appeal and messaging. Big plans are in place and the plans are locked to bring the film in the international markets on December 21, reaping the benefit of the extended holiday period,” revealed a source. Dunki is a movie made in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The source also mentioned that Dunki will have a widespread release in international markets on December 21st.

The source also mentioned that Dunki will have a widespread release in international markets on December 21st. “Dunki team is going ahead with a full-day release on December 21 and not just late-night premiere shows. The idea is to maximize on word of mouth and get the audience excited for the conventional weekend from Friday to Sunday. SRK is the biggest Indian name in the international belts and with the support of global holidays, Dunki will do unimaginable numbers in the four-day weekend period before getting into Christmas holiday,” according to the source.

Hombale Films has revealed that Prashanth Neel’s movie “Salaar” is scheduled for the Christmas 2023 weekend. There are also rumors in the industry that it might come out in India even earlier. “Dunki test screens have already taken place and met with overwhelming responses. The team is confident to even go unconventional with the domestic release if need be, as the word of mouth will kick in even faster for the bigger days of the film business. A non-holiday Thursday release is also being considered at this point of time in India, but the exact release date is a card which they will be keeping close to their chest until November,” according to reports.

Advertisement

The Indian distributors for “Dunki” remain a secret, but the movie will hit international screens through YRF International. Despite some rumors about a potential delay, “Dunki” is set for a Christmas 2023 release, and SRK aims for a third consecutive blockbuster hit.

Also Read Sooraj Barjatya Opens Up About Hype Around Salman Khan Project Sooraj Barjatya hints at an exciting project with close friend Salman Khan...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.