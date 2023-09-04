Shahid Kapoor & Family At Ruhaan-Manukriti’s Wedding: See Pics

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s son, Ruhaan Kapoor, recently got married to Manukriti Pahwa, the daughter of Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. Their wedding celebration took place on Saturday, and it was attended by Ruhaan’s half-brother, Shahid Kapoor, and his family. Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput were photographed by paparazzi before they headed to the event. Ruhaan’s mother, Supriya Pathak, was also seen welcoming guests. The guest list included Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Imaad Shah, Vivaan Shah, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

While pictures from the event have already circulated on social media, we have come across a new photograph from Ruhaan and Manukriti’s wedding festivities. In this picture, both the Kapoor and Pahwa families are seen posing with the newlyweds.

Have a look at the photo below:

Manukriti Pahwa shared this family picture on her Instagram account from the wedding celebrations. The group photo features the Kapoor and Pahwa families standing together. Shahid Kapoor looks smart in a black kurta, with Mira beside him wearing a royal blue saree. Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak are next to Shahid. Pankaj Kapur has a turban on his head, while Supriya Pathak is wearing a blue and gold saree. Their daughter, Sanah Kapoor, stands beside them, while the newlyweds, Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa, are at the center. Shahid and Mira’s children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, look incredibly cute in their traditional outfits. Manukriti’s father, Manoj Pahwa, is dressed in all-black attire, while Seema Pahwa looks stunning in a blue kurta set.

Manukriti captioned the image, “Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever!! 28.08.2023 Will always be the most special.” Sanah Kapur also shared the same picture, expressing, “My everything in a picture #family #love #wedding #everything.”

Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. After divorcing Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapoor married Supriya Pathak, and they have two children together, Ruhaan and Sana Kapoor.

